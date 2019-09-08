You’ve deceived us with it is in the pipeline & yet our road is deplorable-Odikro

The Odikro of Gomoa Adzentem in the Gomoa East District of Central Region Nana Obrempong Asare Andoh has warned the current government led by His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo-Addo to fix their deplorable road before making an attempt to campaign in the area come for the 2020 general elections.

According to the traditional leader, Gomoa Adzentem is a farming community but access to a good road network is a major challenge making the people very poor since all their harvests were left to rot due to the deplorable state of their road network.

Nana Obrempong has also charged the government to provide them a factory as part of the one district one factory promise in order to reduce the high rate of unemployment in Gomoa Adzentem and its environs.

He finally charged the member of parliament for Gomoa east Kojo Asemani to speak in parliament about their deplorable road and stop deceiving them saying “the construction of the road is in the pipeline”.

Meanwhile, some of the residents in Gomoa Adzentem have also expressed worry about the deplorable state of the road and challenges they go through in accessing the road.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

