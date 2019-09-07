Youth and Sports Minister Meets with Management of NYA

The Hon. Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac K. Asiamah (MP) on Friday, 6th September led a team from the Ministry to meet and interact with the management and some senior staff of the NYA.

The maiden meeting which was the first of its kind since the appointments of the CEO and his two Deputies were terminated, afforded the Hon. Minister the opportunity to ascertain happenings at the Authority thus far.

Hon. Asiamah commended the management and entire staff of the Authority for their hardwork and encouraged them to continue to work diligently and in the supreme interest of the youth particularly and Ghana in general.

He called for teamwork amongst the staff and advised them to continually support the new Ag. CEO to enable him effectively and efficiently steer affairs at the Authority.

The Hon. Minister assured the management and staff that government remains committed at ensuring that the corporate vision, mission and mandate of the Authority is achieved.

Mr. Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah, Acting CEO of the Authority thanked the Hon. Minister and his team for the visit and assured them that the Authority shall continue to work at meeting the hopes and aspirations of the Ghanaian youth.

In a related development, the Hon Minister then took a turn to inspect the Youth Resource Center of Excellence currently under construction at the Azumah Nelson Youth and Sports Center. He expressed delight at the progress of work and said that at the rate of work ongoing, he expects work to be completed by the end of the first quarter next year.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

