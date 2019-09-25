General News

You cannot use the radio to accuse gov’t of framing your clients, go to court-Minister jabs Adawudu

Claims by lawyer Victor Adawudu that his clients arrested over alleged coup plot is a set up has been rubbished by government.

It is the argument of lawyer Adawaudu, the legal counsel for the three persons suspected of plotting to overthrow government that the allegations are all a ploy to frame his clients.

“I am telling you that this whole issue is a set up,” Victor Adawudu told JoyNews Tuesday after the state filed five charges against the three.

He said his client had no knowledge of a sack of weapons which state security officials retrieved close to a generator in the hospital at Alajo where Dr Yao Mac-Palm worked.

The lawyer disputed the government’s claim that it found some weapons in the doctor’s house.

“They went there twice, they found nothing in his house” he insisted.

However, Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide says the lawyer should not use the radio to defend his client but rather go to court and make such claims.

According to him, it makes no logical sense for anyone to accuse government of sense the suspects over a serious security situation like this.

He said the lawyer must avoid these claims and rather focus on the proceedings in court.

A doctor, Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, a freight manager, Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu and a local weapons manufacturer, Dornyah “Ezor” Kafui are before the court for what the Information Ministry says is a coup attempt.

The Ministry said it found weapons and ammunition in Citadel hospital in Alajo, a densely populated community in Accra, where the doctor works.

The Ministry in a statement listed six pistols, three smoke grenades, 22 IEDs, two AK47 magazines and one long knife and said the swoop comes after 15 months of surveillance.

The government said Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm and two others based in the US had formed a group on social media, Take Action Ghana (TAG) which it claimed was to “radicalize” youths it had recruited under the guise of nation-building.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

