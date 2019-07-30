You cannot hunt ‘Akrantiɛ ‘ without a license as Close Season begins-Wildlife Division

The ban on hunting is set to be effective August 1,2019, the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission has announced.

According to the division, the annual ban on hunting, capturing and destroying of wild animals will commence from August 1, 2019, and end on December 1, 2019.

A statement from the division said the ban (close season) is in conformity with the Wildlife Conservation Regulation 1971, L.I. 685.

Per the law, any individual who contravenes the regulation would be guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine.

Only grasscutter (Akrantiɛ) could be hunted under a license issued by the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission.

“During this period, it shall be illegal for anybody to hunt, capture or destroy any wild animal except the grass cutter (Akrantie), which can be done only under licence issued by the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission,” a notice from the division said.