You cannot be termed a leader if you fail to sanction corrupt appointees-Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has suggested when it comes to laws in dealing with corruption, we have no shortage of legislation

He said Ghana has some of the best laws in the fight against corruption.

He was however quick to add that the implementation of these laws is the problem because the laws don’t get up on their own to fight corruption because they must be applied.

The human discretion in dealing with these laws towards the fight against corruption was a major challenge.

He proposed three facets that could help us deal with corruption including prevention, public awareness, and education so that people will understand what corruption is and put in the right enabling environment using legislation, but the final one is sanctions, he opined.

He said the ability to deal totally with corruption is what shows how strong a leader is.

He said a good leader must be strong enough to punish deviant people for engaging in corruption.

He made these remarks when he met with the leadership of the Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

