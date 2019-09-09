Why jail thieves who steal fowl when persons who have robbed the state plunder our streets? Fmr Methodist Bishop

Former presiding Bishop of the

Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Reverend Titus Awotwi Pratt, has suggested the

inability of our security forces to deal with crime is due to the fact that

puppets of political parties have joined the service.

Speaking at the first anniversary

thanksgiving service of the Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG) in Accra, Most

Rev. Titus Awotwi Pratt posited that appointments into the security services

are made more on the considerations of political cronyism rather than on merit.

He said: “Go to civilized countries,

certain positions, people are there because of their merit, not appointed by

politicians and they work and serve well. Look at our security agencies,

puppets of the ruling government and so they are not able to open their mouth,

even arrest thieves who ride public cars and are fed by the state”.

“People who earn more and better way of salary and free/fringe benefits, occupying official houses with chauffeur driven cars, benefits come in thousands, they steal the most in the country”, he noted

“Go around the prisons, as we go around to give communion, ‘he has stolen a fowl’, ‘he has stolen a goat’, some in remand for years, yet those who openly steal and plunder walk our streets, what kind of society is this?”, he added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

