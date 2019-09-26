World

White House ‘tried to hide Trump Ukraine call transcript’

Trump administration officials tried to “lock down” the transcript of the US president’s controversial phone call to Ukraine’s leader, according to a whistleblower’s report.

In the call, Mr Trump pushed Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate corruption claims involving the son of Joe Biden, the leading Democratic presidential hopeful.

The newly released report says the transcript was not stored in the computer system normally used for such information.

Instead, it says, it was stored in a separate system used to store “classified information of an especially sensitive nature”.

