Where was your Evaluation Minister when the PDS saga started? NDC man jabs Nana Addo

A former deputy national organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Jibril says the Power Distribution Services (PDS) brouhaha could have been prevented if the office of the Monitoring and Evaluation has been effective.

He said the office created by the president was only a job for the boys’ agenda because it has not served any purpose.

He said the Nana Addo led administration failed woefully in handling the PDS saga hence the embarrassment we have suffered.

The PDS concession was terminated a few days ago.

PDS was suspended after the government said it suspected the agreement was tainted with fraud.

Reacting to the recent study by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research at the University of Ghana, on the need for the government to scrap some ministries, he said the NDC has been vindicated since it made similar calls in the past.

He said, the study, has exposed the ruling government and its inability to perform despite appointing an ”oversized government”.

”So when people have raised these questions, they are justified to ask. The important thing to do is for the ruling NPP to scrap some of the ministries as suggested by ISSER.”

A Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of ISSER Dr. Charles Ackah says the government needs to take a hard look at some of its expenditures in the face of the domestic revenue shortfall.

Speaking at ISSER’s launch of the 2018 State of the Ghanaian Economy and the 2019 Mid Year Review, Dr. Ackah explains that the government needs to review its spending as a number of the new initiatives don’t add to growth.

“We are asking government to look at efficiency on the expenditure side and prioritize efficiency. We have seen that the government is sacrificing capital expenditure for goods and services. The capital expenditure is needed for growth…as this is the money that goes into infrastructure development etc.

Government is rather spending money on so many initiatives…if you don’t have enough resources, shouldn’t we begin to discuss the Free SHS program and look at whether it should be free for everybody or whether we should go and do proper targeting and support the poorest households”

Shouldn’t we begin to discuss some of the Ministries we have and see whether we still need them? For instance the Ministry for Inner City and Zongo Development, what are they doing and what value are we getting for the resources.

Can those issues be tackled by the MMDAs without necessarily having a Ministry? The kind of expenditure they are making there, are they growth-enhancing,” the ISSER Senior Research Fellow added.

But Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says it will not review the free SHS because it is a heritage for every Ghanaian child whether rich or poor.

”Do we have 130 Ministers? Yes, we have but are they are working, no they are not working. We will keep raising these issues as a government in waiting. We are in to win 2020 elections,” he added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal



