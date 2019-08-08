We’ve used technology to drive efficiency in the economy-Veep

Vic e President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the Nana Addo led administration has for the past two years used technology to drive efficiency, maintain a stable economy as well as move the beyond aid agenda forward.

Dr. Bawumia was happy and celebrated the strides Ghana continues to make in the quest for greater financial inclusion, in order to ensure holistic national development.

He was Speaking at the launch ceremony of the Gh Dual Card, the new product, being rolled out by the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS), where he maintained that the interoperability platforms have helped the national’s financial inclusion drive.

“There is no doubt that Ghana’s Interoperable platforms have improved significantly our National Financial Inclusion drive. It has served well the financially excluded and underserved. Now, practically, everyone has access to basic banking services. Many people have been roped into the formal banking environment by virtue of the convenience created by the interoperability and people are accessing credit as well as investing through their mobile phones.

The Gh Dual Card is a two-in-one payment card that has both the e-zwich and gh-link applications. It can therefore be used either as e-zwich, gh-link or both as desired on payment platforms.

According to officials of GhIPPS, the card has been designed to give cardholders access to both funds on their e-zwich cards and in their bank accounts at the same time, and seeks to eliminate the inconvenience that comes with carrying multiple Cards.

Cardholders for any point of sale purchase can use the card across merchant locations; ATM cash withdrawals; ATM PIN change; and Balance Enquiry. Thus, any customer who has an e-zwich card and also owns a bank account can opt for a Gh Dual Card instead of two separate cards.

“We have in the past two years seen a convergence towards electronic based services as a country and it is a deliberate policy by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to use technology to drive efficiency as we grow the economy and move Ghana beyond aid. Many a time we tend to look at what other countries are doing without recognizing the great strides we are making.

“Today, thanks to the hard work of GhIPSS and partner institutions such as the banks, Telcos and Fintechs, financial inclusion and intermediation has improved significantly. Ghanaians can now move funds seamlessly across the various payment platforms: mobile wallets, e-zwich wallets and bank accounts.

“This dual card is part of the payment system architecture that we are putting in place. What we are launching today, which is the dual e-zwich card and gh-link card, is a world first; its not happened anywhere in the world. It is the first time that any country in the world is issuing this combined EMV card and a financial inclusion card. It is remarkable, and will further promote financial inclusion in Ghana.

“In the payment systems space, and I’m not shy about saying this, it is clear that Ghana is now the undisputed leader in Africa.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

