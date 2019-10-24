We’ve not suspended our strike, ignore the lies-TUTAG

President of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), Dr. Solomon A. Keelson has said the strike action has been called because the over 7-hour meeting with the government was inconclusive.

Speaking in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he said the intense meeting failed to address their concerns.

He insisted members were resolute in their position not to return to their lecture halls until the government addressed their concerns.

”We failed to reach a conclusive end. Each party was adamant and so we failed to reach a resolution. We have not suspended our strike,” he said.

Dr. Kilson said it remains unclear when another meeting would be scheduled.

Three unions — the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), the Technical Universities Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG) and the Technical Universities Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) — declared the industrial action to drive home their demand for improved conditions of service to match the status of their institutions as public universities.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

