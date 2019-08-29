We’ve not contracted any foreign company to produce new uniform-GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has described as baseless claims that it has imported new uniforms to be used basic schools in the country.

The reaction from the GES comes after the Textile Workers Union expressed worry over alleged importation of the uniforms.

The Union slammed government saying the importation was an affront to the growth of the local textile market.

However, the statement from the GES indicated the story has no merit whatsoever.

The statement said the GES has not imported, neither has it contracted any individual, locally or international to bring new uniform for junior high schools.

The GES said new uniform can be assessed on the open market, as it has been the case with the current uniform.

It will be recalled that in April this year, the Director-General of GES introduced a sample of the new uniform and its design at a press conference.

The GES urged parents to access these clothes from the open market, as it has been the case with the current uniform.

Meanwhile, the GES has also clarified the uniform is not compulsory.

‘’It will be phased out over a period and no student will be prevented from attending school when the 2019/2020 academic year begin in September,’’ the GES statement added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

