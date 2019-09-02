General News

‘Wesley Girls PTA demanding GHc2,120 from students as the cost for teacher appreciation, feeding et’ al’

0

Information reaching Rainbowradiooline.com has it that the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the Wesley Girls Senior High School, has directed parents to pay for feeding, teacher appreciation, and other payments before coming to school.

It is alleged that the PTA has asked parents to pay a top-up of GHc300 for feeding, GHc200 for teacher appreciation and Continuous fumigation of GHc120.

For annual PTA dues, students are expected to pay GHc60 and special online semester report of GHc20.

The standardized exam booklet is being sold for GHc30 cedis whereas the support for on-campus medical care: Doctor, Nurses, basic drugs and Security support has been pegged at GHc 270 and fees for form three teachers being GHc80 cedis.

You might also like..

BNI harassing nursing students who staged demo against Nana…

Nsawam Prisons not only for Cassava Thieves-Morning Show…

A notice reportedly sent to parents read: “Form 1 and 2 parents are please reminded to make payments of Gh500 a semester. Form 3 parents should please pay Gh540 a semester.”

Parents have been asked to send their payments to a mobile money number (number withheld) or the Cape Coast Branch of the School’s account with Consolidated Bank (uniBank).

By: Rsinbowradiooline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

BNI harassing nursing students who staged demo against Nana Addo-Asiedu Nketiah

General News

Nsawam Prisons not only for Cassava Thieves-Morning Show Host jabs Prez over…

General News

Sod-Cutting For Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam Slated For November 2019

General News

Ghana Opens Passport in Tokyo

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: