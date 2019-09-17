We’re yet to record any chaotic scene over increment in transport fares-Ablekuma GPRTU

Vice-Chair for the Ablekuma Fan Milk branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Mr. Alfred K. Nsiah, has disclosed to Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm the branch was yet to record any chaotic incident following the increment in transport fares.

Speaking to Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Mr. Nsiah said the branch took time to engage drivers and admonished them to charged only the approved fares following the increment in fuel prices.

According to him, the GPRTU took into consideration the increased pricing in the various components that goes into running commercial transport services in the country, including petroleum products, in arriving at the decision.

He said so far, drivers are complying with the directive and only charging the approved fares.

The new fares he explained were arrived at after consultations between the GPRTU, the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Transport Ministry.

Transportation fares have been increased by 10 per cent. This took effect from Monday, September 16, 2019.

The increment has affected inter-city transports, popularly known as Trotro, long-distance vehicles as well as shared taxis.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nsiah has appealed for a station for the branch.

The current location where they operate he lamented comes at a huge cost to them.

According to him, they have pushed and keeps pushing for a station but unavailability of land has also been a major challenge.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

