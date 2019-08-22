We’re not gays, we are the straightest guys in Ghana-Twins Don’t Beg

Celebrity twin photographers, Twins Don’t Beg have rubbished rumors that they are gays.

The twins in an exclusive interview described the rumours as laughable and unfortunate.

The two were speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

The two made up of Samuel Appiah Gyan and Emmanuel Appiah Gyan said they enjoy dating women and will never waste time in guys.

They, however, disclosed there were single.

“We want to state categorically that we are not gays. We are the straightest guys in Ghana. We are not gays, ” they added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

