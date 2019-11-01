General News

We’re not conducting secret recruitment-GIS

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has refuted claims that it is conducting secret recruitment of personnel into the service.

According to the GIS, said it is only screening some prospective servicemen who had applied in the previous year.

The Minority in Parliament has accused the ruling government of secretly recruiting personnel into the various security services.

However, the GIS has refuted the claims saying: ”The truth of the matter is that, the Service is currently conducting a screening exercise to select prospective applicants from its backlog of applicants who applied to join the Service during its 2017/2018 recruitment exercise.”

Read the Immigration Service’s statement below:
The attention of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has been drawn to news making the rounds in the media about secret recruitment into the security services including the GIS.

Management of the GIS wishes to state that the Service is not conducting any such secret recruitment.

The truth of the matter is that, the Service is currently conducting a screening exercise to select prospective applicants from its backlog of applicants who applied to join the Service during its 2017/2018 recruitment exercise.

Accordingly, the exercise is being conducted through a financial clearance by the Ministry of Finance to the Ghana Immigration Service.
This current screening exercise is, therefore, a continuation of the previous recruitment drive to exhaust the backlog of qualified applicants in our database.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

