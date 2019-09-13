We’re no longer on strike-NAGRAT

The National

Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called off its strike action

following President Akufo-Addo’s directive for the suspension of the Human

Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) software.

National President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu said the strike action was called off following the directive from the president to have the payment system suspended.

Members of NAGRAT together with the Ghana National

Association of Teachers (GNAT) declared nationwide strike over the newly

introduced Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) acquired by the

Public Services Commission, unpaid allowances and delayed promotions among

others.

A statement issued to

that effect in portion read: ‘’ It looks like the

Government has suspended its obligation of paying salary arrears. Yet, day in

day out, new arrears are being created. The promotion issues and salary upgrade

problems, mentioned earlier, have created another batch of salary arrears.

Teachers who for one reason or the other have had their salaries stopped, will

have to live without being paid for months despite the fact that they report

regularly to duty. Ladies and gentlemen, it is clear that the Human Resource

Management Information System (HRMIS) being operated by the Public Service

Commission is incompatible with the scheme of service of the GES. The Teacher

Unions since inception of the HRMIS, have complained about the system to no

avail.’’

But the President though his Executive Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo said the payment system has been suspended until all the issues revolving it have been resolved.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

