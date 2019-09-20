We’re considering a new SHS or expansion at Achimota SHS-Okaikoi North MCE
The Municipal Chief Executive of Okaikoi North, Mr. Boye Laryea, has hinted the municipal assembly was considering the option of establishing a new secondary school in the municipality.
other option he noted was to expand infrastructure at the Achimota Senior High
School instead of the new school.
to him, the municipality was in talks with Education Minister to have an
expansion work carried out the school.
the school has requested for a 12-unit classroom block and two new dormitories
to manage the increasing population.
MCE disclosed the school has available land that could help with the expansion.
school he said has about 1,000 acres that could make the expansion easier and
even house a university should government plan to establish one in the area.
History of the School
Achimota, an educational institution designed with the
aim of providing for the educational needs of the people of the Gold
Coast, from kindergarten to university, was founded in Accra in 1927 as the
Prince of Wales College by the government of the Gold Coast. It was to
provide education and character training that would equip those who would
attend it, for the needs of the nation.
In 1927 the College was formally opened with the Lower
and Upper Primary Departments. This was followed in 1929 by the Secondary and
University Departments. Courses offered included Art and Music including
African Dance; Economics & Commerce; Teacher Training and Vocational
Courses; Intermediate Arts, Science, Engineering and first Medical exams;
Engineering Degree courses.
The School and Post Secondary Departments were
separated in 1945. Achimota went on to introduce the Sixth form. The School at
the time, was made up of the Primary and Secondary Departments, with the
Secondary Department located on the central campus known as the “Eastern
Compound”.
Following the restructuring of the education system
into Primary, Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, the Secondary School campus
was converted into a Senior Secondary School, receiving its first pupils under
the new system in 1991. The old Primary School located on the Western Compound,
expanded to accommodate the new Primary & Junior Secondary School.
Today, Achimota is made up of a Primary, Junior
Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools. Of these, the Senior Secondary School
is the institution that has largely inherited the Legacy of the original Prince
of Wales, later Achimota College – the first Government co-educational boarding
college to be established in the Gold Coast, now Ghana. Although established as
a Non-Denominational Christian Institution, it has long since admitted pupils
of other religious faiths.
The School is still situated at its original location.
Unlike other schools which have had to move during their formative years to
allow expansion, Achimota, endowed as it was then with about 950 acres of land,
has been able to accommodate its growth over all of its eighty years since its
inception, entirely within the original boundaries.
The main campus which covers about 17 hectares, is
home to the Administration and Teaching Blocks, boarding houses, Dining Hall,
Assembly Hall and Chapels (Separate provisions being made for Catholic and
Protestant worship).
Population
Today the School has a total student population about 1,500, with a little over half of these being girls. In this regard, it has fully lived up to the vision of its Founding Fathers and the second of the Ideals on which the School was built – an equal opportunity for girls with boys in education. The teaching staff number about eighty with a non-teaching staff of about one hundred and twenty.
