We’II organize free, fair & transparent elections in 2020-EC

The Chairperson for the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Mensa has said the appointees at the electoral body have some their best to give the institution a new face.

She made the remarks at courtesy call they paid at the presidency on Thursday.

She further assured the president the EC was committed to free, peaceful and transparent elections, in 2020.

“Since you appointed us into office a year ago, we have been doing our best to ensure that the ideals and mandate you gave to us are achieved. We want to assure you that we are committed to peaceful, transparent and credible elections. In all our dealings, we have Article 45 of our Constitution as our guiding light, ” she said.

In giving an account of their stewardship, the EC Chair noted that the conduct of the Referendum for the creation of the new regions, the by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon, setting up a security taskforce ahead of the 2020 elections, and the authoring of a draft report for the implementation of the Representation of the Peoples’ Amendment Act (ROPAA), are among the things that have caught the attention of the EC over the course of the last year.

In addition, she noted that IPAC had been institutionalized, with meetings held once every month to develop an agenda for constructive dialogue. The EC, she noted, has also been engaged in streamlining the activities of the political parties to ensure parties submit their audited reports in a timely manner.

Whilst acknowledging the work done by her predecessors, Mrs Jean Mensa noted that she inherited a very weak institution.

“It is an institution that has is not founded on rules, is not founded on administrative policies, does not have a governance framework. We came into office and found out that we do not have a single policy to guide procurement, to guide finance, to guide human resource, nothing exists. In a nutshell, the Commission has existed as an election machine, and over the year we have spent a lot of efforts to plug the loopholes to the best of our ability. It has been run as a free for all institution,” she explained.

The EC Chair told President Akufo-Addo that the backlog of promotions of staff has been undertaken, thereby boosting the morale of staff, as well as the introduction of policies and guidelines to structure and regulate the operations of the EC.

She thanked President Akufo-Addo for the support they had received since their appointment, adding that “for the first time in our history, we had you intervening in the release of our budget to us. So, this, year, we have been able to carry out our mandate smoothly.”

