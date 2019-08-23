We’II be vindicated after probe-PPA Board reacts to dissolution call

The Board of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has reacted to calls by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for their dissolution following the ‘Contracts for Sale’ documentary by Manasseh Azure Awuni.

A press statement issued by the board said they will be vindicated after investigations are concluded into the matter.

The statement, which was signed by the PPA Board Secretary said they had taken notice of a documentary by Manasseh Awuni Azure and a referral order by President Akufo-Addo for the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice to investigate the matter.

“The Board fully welcomes HE the President’s directives to conduct investigations into the matter,” the statement said.

“The Board expresses its preparedness to cooperate with the investigations. PPA hereby assures the public that upon the conclusion of the said investigations, the role of the Board of the PPA in the granting of approvals for Restricted tendering and Single Source procurement in accordance with sections 38, 39, 40 and 41 respectively of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663] as amended will be understood.

The Board further assures the public that following the investigations ordered by HE the President, it will become evident that the Board of the PPA does M influence tender processes conducted in accordance with Act 663, as amended. In addition, we are optimistic that it becomes clearer to the public that the Board does not have any control over the selection of Suppliers, Contractors and Consultants for goods, works and services presented by procurement entities in their applications for approval for Restricted and Single Source procurement processes”.

