We welcome proposal to reduce voting time but…NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as laudable the proposal by the Electoral Commission (EC) to reduce voting time by an hour.

It has, however, admonished the EC to engage with stakeholders and come to an agreement on the matter.

Director of Elections for the party, Evans Nimako speaking in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the NPP has consistently proposed this initiative and was happy the EC has finally made a similar proposal.

But stressed on the ended for the EC to engage with all its stakeholders on the issue.

The EC is considering the idea of reducing the voting time from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., instead of the 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. that has been the case in all elections over the years.

The move is to allow for the counting of ballots and collation of results before night falls and to facilitate the early declaration of election results.

The Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa, announced this at a three-day international conference on election-related violence in Accra yesterday.

Mr. Nimako commenting on the matter said this is a laudable initiative and the NPP as a party is in support of the proposal but we would admonish the EC to extend the consultation so they should come to the platform for stakeholders to have their input.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

