We want to come back home; we’re scared now-Ghanaians in SA to Gov’t

Some Ghanaians based in South Africa have appealed to the government of Ghana to replicate the example of Nigeria and provide them with the means to return home.

A number of them have disclosed to Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they have no option than to return home following the xenophobic attacks.

Initially, they had declined to return home. However, Adwoa Agyeiwaa, a Ghanaian based in South with her family has said some of them want to go home to stay alive.

She said their continuous stay in South Africa will put them at risk hence their decision to return home.

Adwoa Agyeiwaa said ‘’we want to come back home. The situation has worsened and the attacks are increasing. We want to appeal to the government to set an envoy to come and bring us home.’’

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has confirmed that three Ghanaians have been injured in the xenophobic unrest, which has engulfed South Africa.

A statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry last week said: ‘’ Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, hereby, informs that our Mission in Pretoria has reported that three [3) Ghanaians have been injured in the xenophobic unrest. The Mission is ensuring that the injured Ghanaians receive the necessary medical attention.

Our Mission further reports that on 5th September 2019, the South African Security Agencies commenced an exercise to check the resident permits of foreigners residing in Sunnyside, a suburb of Pretoria. It is further reported that so far, five (5) Ghanaian nationals have been arrested and detained at the Sunnyside Police Station. Officials of the High Commission have visited the Police Station to provide consular assistance to the detained Ghanaians and are following up on the matter.

Our Mission continues to send regular updates and advice to the leadership of the Ghanaian Communities in the various South African provinces about the need to remain calm and stay away from crowded places and large gatherings.

The Ministry wishes to urge the good people of this country to remain calm as we seek the interest of our nationals who are caught up in this situation and an end to the unrest.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

