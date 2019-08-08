We want better mobile connectivity-Berekum Residents

Residents in Berekum of the Bono Region have decried the struggle to get quality mobile connectivity.

The residents have said the inadequate infrastructure in the area, is having a negative impact on how they communicate for their personal and business purposes.

Some communities in Berekum are unable to access quality telecommunication network across all the telcos.

Some of the communities faced with the challenge are Amankwaa, Domfete, Amomamaso, Nasapor, Mpatapo, Kutre, Biadan, Magazine, Nyametease, Kyirebaa, Berekum Central Business District, Kraso, Jamdede, Ayemom, and other parts of Berekum.

According to the people, though the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta from the mind-year budget review increased talk tax from 6%-9%, they have always experienced poor network services in Berekum.

They have also admonished network providers to deliver quality services to them else they would have no option than to boycott their services.

They further called on the appropriate authorities to compel the network service providers to give them the best of services.

In order to boost coverage, the government is primarily reliant on the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), set up to address the gap between commercially viable areas of the country and underserved, rural parts.

The Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu in 2018 said government was committed to improving infrastructure especially in rural Ghana to help improve telecommunications and digitization.

She said Ghanaians living in remote communities also deserved to be a part of the digitized global community, and that, extending telecommunications infrastructure to those areas was therefore necessary.

The Communication Minister said the Ministry through GIFEC was extending mobile telephone services to areas of the country where access were not adequately available. She said there were areas where licensed operators were unwilling or unable to expand their networks to due to its low commercial viability, adding that, it was the responsibility of government to fill such gaps.

The objective of the RTP, she noted, was to achieve 100 per cent mobile telephone service coverage throughout the country and to increase telephone subscribership to as many citizens as possible.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

