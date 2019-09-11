We trust in state institutions to deal with corruption cases-NPP reacts to NDC presser

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it remains focused to resorting to constitutionally mandated institutions in the country in the fight against corruption.

General Secretary of the party, John Boadu addressing the press today [Wednesday] said the government of President Ana Akufo-Addo is committed to the fight against corruption, adding no amount of mudslinging and exaggerated claims of corruption will derail the train of good governance.

His address was in response to the press conference held by the NDC and addressed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the chief scribe of the umbrella family.

The president will always resort to the rule of law as the only legitimate and viable means of conquering systemic corruption in this country, he stressed.

He added: “It is a shame that this message does not seem to have sunk in for the NDC. I suppose if you have been doing the same unimaginative and destructive thing for the past twenty-seven years, the longest any single entity has ruled in Ghana since independence, it is difficult to switch gears and come up with truly innovative thinking and action,” he said.

Mr. Boadu indicated that weighed down by its own poor history, but “we can’t afford to let this poor history become Ghana’s destiny”.

He challenged Ghanaians to critically weigh the governance styles of the two parties and to lead the public crusade for good governance with open government, as championed by the President.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

