“We Salute Ghana’s Role In Global Security” – Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the United States Congress has complimented the strength of Ghana in her role as an exporter of security and global peace, stating that “Militarily, politically, culturally and in everyway we salute Ghana.”

Nancy Pelosi disclosed this when she led a delegation from the US House on a visit-the first by a Speaker of the United States Congress to Ghana and the Jubilee House on Monday, July 29, 2019.

The visit, as explained by Congressman James Enos Clyburn, is to ensure that we interact in a way that will make your future and ours one of trade rather than aid.

Speaker Pelosi said “On our way here, we met with the military and they complimented Ghana on its role in global security.”

She praised Ghana’s democratic credentials and relative stability within the region.

Describing the visit as historic and comforting, the President of the Republic Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, described Speaker Pelosi as a “walking history” for her status “the first woman to occupy the office of the United States House of Representatives.”

The President said, “having the leadership of the Black Caucus of Congress here with us is therefore very reassuring and very comforting as an act of solidarity. The work that they do within the American political system is something that we all follow with great keenness. We see the effort that they are making to position black people in America, the right perspectives and to fight for their rights and interests and it’s an honour for us to have so many of the leaders and these names that we all have heard of; the latest being our sister from Somalia.”

In the last couple of years, we’ve had a lot of high-level visits from America to reinforce relationship between our two countries. The first lady Melania Trump visited us last year, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross was also here and last year the then Governor of Nevada Brian Sandoval was also here. We have also had visits from several Assistant Secretaries of State over the course of last year. All of it is building up this relationship that we keep wanting to strengthen and renew.

So, the relationship with the United States of America is a multi-faceted relationship. It begun as I said with the tragedy of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and slavery in America, it has now metamorphosed into a shared agenda of democratic engagement, a desire to build a world where respect for human beings, respect for human rights in the order of international engagement as well as domestic construction.

“Your visit is therefore yet another very important symbol and signal about that vibrant relationship that we have,” he added.