We need quality education not CSE-Mahama Jabs Gov’t
Former John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the discussion surrounding the
controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) calling on government to withdraw
it.
Describing it as unacceptable, he said educational policies of government must respect the
cultural values and norms of Ghanaians.
The former
president in a Facebook post said “I fully understand the outrage of the moral
society and a large majority of parents, opposing the planned introduction of
what government and its partners are calling Comprehensive Sexuality Education
(CSE).
“As
noted by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Philip Naameh of the
Catholic Bishops Conference, Rev. Dr. Paul Frimpong-Manso and National Chief
Imam Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, this addition to the national curriculum cannot be
acceptable in any form. Government must immediately withdraw its policy to
promote sexuality, sexuality types and practice among young children as the CSE
Guidelines implicitly advocates”.
“We reject it and note that it is important
for Government and all Ghanaians to respect and uphold the enduring values,
norms and the rich culture of Ghana.What Ghana urgently needs is a substantial
improvement in quality education, which is accessible and affordable to all”,
he added.
Meanwhile, the Education Ministry says it
has not approved CSE for basic school.
Ghana and the United
Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
launched the CSE programme this year in a bid to empower adolescents and
young people to deepen their scope of existing activities to attain a
Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).
It would support
delivery of good quality CSE that empowers adolescents and young people to
deepen the scope of existing activities to attain an almost full-scale
implementation of CSE in six countries also known as the Programme Acceleration
Countries – Ghana, Eswatini, Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the
Education ministry has said.
Over 20 million learners in 64,000 primary and secondary schools are expected to be reached on the Programme, as well as 47,000 preservice teachers and 367,000 in-service teachers.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal