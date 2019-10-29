We need more cinemas in Ghana, the few ones, are enjoying monopoly-Actress

Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah has called for more cinemas to break the monopoly the existing cinemas are enjoying.

She said the monopoly few cinemas are enjoying in Ghana is terrible hence the need for us as a country invest a lot more cinemas.

She said when you go to cinemas for premieres, and the movies are good, you will see a lot of patrons, with just a few seats.

Vicky Zugah also said movie-making is not what puts food on her table.

According to her, filmmaking in Ghana does not pay well

She stressed, ”filmmaking in Ghana is not a money-making avenue. Ghanaians have the perception that actors and actresses make a lot of money, but that is not the case. We are not paid well.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, moviemakers in Ghana are not bold enough to take the risk by investing in filmmaking, a situation he lamented has affected the growth of the industry.

She said she has gained enough experience, met great people and being a blessing several others.

She opined that the movie industry has declined over the past few years.

She, however, rubbished claims that Ghanaian movies are of low quality

She maintained people who make such claims don’t spend their resources on good movies.

The likes of Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Peter Sedufia are great moviemakers who spend a lot of resources on the movies.

According to her, television channels don’t give moviemakers good offers hence their inability to give out their movies to them.

With over a decade experience, ”I think I have gathered enough experience, met great people, and being a blessing to several others. That is more important to me than material things. What counts more is the blessing you’ve been to others.”

To her, without passion, you cannot enjoy filmmaking.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

