We need a detailed & tallied DNA results on Taadi Girls-STRANEK

Policy

think tank, Strategic Thinkers Network (STRANEK), has waded into the

controversies surrounding the DNA results on the 4 Takoradi kidnapped girls who

have been confirmed dead.

A

statement issued by the policy think tank is calling for a detailed DNA results

to bring an end to the brouhaha surrounding the saga.

‘’STRANEK-Africa do not

in any way doubt the competencies of the Ghana Police Service, but we find it

very difficult to connect the puzzle and come to terms with the outcome of the

findings in the DNA Report. This is because the chronology of events leaves a

caving doubt on the outcome of these investigations,’’ the statement read.

It added: ‘’If the DNA test is true, the police

must produce a detailed and tallied report and if possible, make it public for

the families and Ghanaians to allay doubts from their minds. We are very much

interested in knowing how long the skeletal remains have been in the septic

tank, what really triggered the death of the girls including the 4th skeletal

remains.’’

Read Below the full statement

*For immediate release:*

18.09.2019

*STRANEK-AFRICA DEMANDS A DETAILED AND

TALLIED DNA REPORT ON MISSING T’ADI GIRLS*

With a heavy heart, STRANEK-AFRICA finds the

outcome of the DNA test conducted on some human remains discovered on the

disappearance of the “Missing Takoradi Girls” very mysterious and disturbing.

Beginning from the first week in April 2019,

the Director-General of Police CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah announced

that the “Missing Takoradi Girls” were alive. This followed Samuel Udoetuk

Wills (prime suspect’s) confession to the BNI that the girls were sold for

$5,000 each in Nigeria to an operator of a “Baby factory” at Onitsha in Anambra

State after a series of BNI interrogations in March 2019. Also, he admitted

that the victims were heavily sedated and transported outside Ghana with the

help of John Oji and Chika Nnodim who have also been arrested in relation to

the crime.

On the 17th April 2019, the Minister of State

in charge of National Security, Mr. Bryan Acheampong announced and confirmed

with all certainty that unlike the “Canadian Girls” (who hadn’t been

transported outside Ghana) rescued in Kumasi, the “Missing Takoradi Girls” have

been transported beyond the Borders of Ghana according to BNI investigations

and that “In terms of where the investigation is leading us, I know we know

where they are,… we know the country they are in and we are doing everything

possible to bring them back,”. In May, 6, 2019, Rev. Owusu Bempah also

disclosed that he knows the location of the Takoradi girls and he will only

disclose the location of the girls if the police approach him for assistance.

STRANEK-Africa do not in any way doubt the

competencies of the Ghana Police Service, but we find it very difficult to

connect the puzzle and come to terms with the outcome of the findings in the

DNA Report. This is because the chronology of events leaves a caving doubt on

the outcome of these investigations.

If the DNA test is true, the police must

produce a detailed and tallied report and if possible, make it public for the

families and Ghanaians to allay doubts from their minds. We are very much

interested in knowing how long the skeletal remains have been in the septic

tank, what really triggered the death of the girls including the 4th skeletal

remains.

STRANEK-Africa encourages the four families

of the “Missing Takoradi Girls” and the Ghanaian public to join and push for an

independent, detailed and tallied DNA test on the identified remains. This is

to be double sure of the DNA report from the Police.

For peace to prevail, the facts of the

missing Takoradi girls must rack up.

Signed.

Adjoa Tima Boafo

Director of Women Affairs

Nii Tettey Tetteh

Executive Director

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

