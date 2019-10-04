General News

We must localise our laws to make unlettered Ghanaians appreciate them-Lawyers

0

Private legal practitioner, Benjamin Takyi Antiedu has noted that the gap in understanding the laws in Ghana is weak.

In an interview, he said we are born in the law, live in the law and die in the law hence the need for people to understand it.

To him, every citizen must have an appreciable understanding of the laws in Ghana so they can live following it.

He told host Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that when people understand the law, issues about succession and other related matters could be solved amicably.

You might also like..

Nana Addo is a ”moral & cultural…

Your security is guaranteed if you expose corruption-CHRAJ

He said understanding the law could help citizens be law-abiding.

Adding to what his learned colleague said lawyer James Kwabena Boakye lamented language as a barrier for people to understand and appreciate our laws.

He stressed on the need for the constitution to be localised so persons who are unable to speak English, read the document in their preferred local language.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Nana Addo is a ”moral & cultural terrorist”-Minority Jabs over CSE

General News

Your security is guaranteed if you expose corruption-CHRAJ

General News

Stop Creating Job Seeking Environment-ILAPI Jabs Gov’t

General News

US Embassy Exposes Gov’t -As Confused Napo Beats Sharp Retreat

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: