We must localise our laws to make unlettered Ghanaians appreciate them-Lawyers

Private legal practitioner, Benjamin Takyi Antiedu has noted that the gap in understanding the laws in Ghana is weak.

In an interview, he said we are born in the law, live in the law and die in the law hence the need for people to understand it.

To him, every citizen must have an appreciable understanding of the laws in Ghana so they can live following it.

He told host Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that when people understand the law, issues about succession and other related matters could be solved amicably.

He said understanding the law could help citizens be law-abiding.

Adding to what his learned colleague said lawyer James Kwabena Boakye lamented language as a barrier for people to understand and appreciate our laws.

He stressed on the need for the constitution to be localised so persons who are unable to speak English, read the document in their preferred local language.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

