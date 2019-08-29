We must deal brutally with killers of police officers-Fmr CID boss

COP retired Bright Oduro, the immediate past Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Bright Oduro says Ghanaians must be extremely worried at the rate at which police officers were being killed.

He described the situation as worrying hence the need to speak against it, and help the police to arrest such lawless persons.

He noted when people kill police officers and they are arrested, it emboldens others to carry such activities.

Two police officers at the Kasoa District Police Command in the Central Region, Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Sargent Gyamasi were shot and killed by some suspected armed robbers.

Confirming the arrest of three suspects in connection to the shooting to death of two police officers in the Central Region.

The statement which was signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, the Director-General, Public Affairs said in reaction this crime, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has dispatched a team from the Police Headquarters to support the Central Regional Police Command in the investigations.

The statement indicated the IGP who is currently at a police conference at Sogakope in the Volta received information that occupants of an unregistered saloon car were driving recklessly around Buduburam, Kasoa-Winneba road. When the Police Officers attempted to stop them, occupants of the car opened fire on the officers, leading to the death, which has been confirmed by Medical Officers at the Police Hospitals.

The retired police capo underscored the need for a thorough probe into the matter to unravel the truth behind the shooting.

He emphasised the need for the police officers to the given bulletproof vest to protect them against such killings.

He further called for vigilance among police officers especially those who work at checkpoints and on patrols.

Meanwhile, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has taken delivery of some 4,500 bulletproof vests for patrol officers.

This is to help protect the officers who have come under increasing attacks in the line of duty resulting, sometimes, in death.

Speaking at the 2019 Annual Police Command Conference at Sogakope in the Volta Region, the IGP said the trend cannot be allowed to continue.

“We have started distributing the 4,500 vests that we have received,” he said.

He added while measures are being put in place to protect the officer, the best crime control strategy is anchored on effective collaboration and partnership between communities and the police.

As a result of this, the IGP indicated that the Service is reviving Community Policing and the neighbourhood watch concepts to instill some confidence in Ghanaians about security in communities.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

