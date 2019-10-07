We lied against Kadehene to have him destooled-Traditional Leader Confesses

One of the traditional leaders who led a charge to have the Kadehene, Osabarimah Tenadu Agyare II, destooled, Odehyee Kwaku Odoi, has written to the traditional ruler rendering an unqualified apology.

In his letter of apology which was addressed to the Aduana Royal Family and the entire Kadehene said ‘’I regrettably and shamefully wish to render this unqualified apology to first you Osaberima Agyare Tenadu II, Kadehene, secondly, the Aduana Royal Family and thirdly Kademan as a whole for giving myself to Abusuapanyin and some people to plot evil against you Osaberima Agyare Tenadu II, all with the intention to destooling you’’.

He further confessed that all the testimony by the witnesses who testified against the Kadehene during the trail at Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council did so with falsehood.

”I have never seen Osaberima held Abusuapanyin by the neck, yet I testified so. I am indeed sorry, Nana,” he said.

He has also challenged one Mr. Twum Debra who is carrying himself as Osaberima AsareTwe to show proof of his mother’s in Kade adding, ”he cannot claim to be Odehyee (a royal) when he is nowhere near the royal family.

”I want to emphatic that Twum Debrah is not part of the Aduana Royal Family and therefore cannot ascend the stool.

I want to use this platform to convey a meeting of all members of the royal family…at the Chief’s Palace to deliberate on the very important issues and look for the way forward,” he concluded.

Reacting to this, Osaberima Agyare Tenadu II said he was grateful to God for vindicating him.

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the apology letter was not the action taken by the Abusuapanyin but he brought a fatten ram and two bottles of schnapps to seal his apology.

