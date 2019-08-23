We failed to communicate our policies effectively in 2016-Mahama admits

Former President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) failed to sell its campaign message to Ghanaians properly, a situation he noted caused their defeat in 2016.

In a Q&A session on social media on Thursday, Mr. Mahama said the party’s communications team failed to explain policies to Ghanaians and reasons why he took certain decision.

“That has been one of the major difficulties in public service”, he admitted to a question during his Facebook Live interaction with the public on Thursday, 22 August 2019.



“When you lead a country, you have a vision, and you come up with policies that will help you attain that vision; how to communicate that vision is one of the major difficulties governments face”, the flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 polls conceded.’’

Mr. Mahama went on to state it has been one of his regrets saying: “And, so, it is one of the regrets I have that with the policies that we churned out in education, in the health sector and all that, we did not sell that to the people in a manner that they could understand, and, so, people could see hospitals being built but they did not understand the policy driving it – Bringing Health To Your Doorstep – which was the policy that we were carrying out.



“And, so, I think the next time, we will improve the government communication so that people can, at every step of the way, know what the government is trying to implement”.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

