‘We don’t want, electrification project, we want a sound system’-Constituents tell Jinapor.

The Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency, John Jinapor has disclosed a shocking experience he encountered whiles commissioning an electrification project in his constituency last week.

According to the MP, his constituents surprising came to him experiencing their displeasure over the fact he has failed to buy them a sound system just like another MP in the region had done for his constituents.

He was contributing to a debate on the floor on the house on the monetisation of elections in Ghana.

Mr. Jinapor said the situation has reached a point where constituents would prefer voting for a candidate who is willing to spend money on funerals and outdoorings than the one who will promise them of passing good laws and scrutinising budgets laid before the house.

”I went to commission an electrification project in my constituency. When I got there, the youth were unhappy with me. The reason being that in the adjacent constituency, a colleague of mine had done well and I commend him-by getting them a sound system, and in the next village, their complaint was that in the night when the other village engages in a dance all the women from my village move to that village.

Mr. Speaker, it sounds funny but a serious issue. I tried to explain to them I came to commission an electrification project for you. I also told them we had also constructed a road for you and they told me the road had even exacerbated the situation because the asphalting of the road had made it easy for the ladies to ride their bicycles to the adjacent constituency.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

