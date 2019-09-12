We cannot tag you a freight forwarder, you’re a clearing agent-Mahdi Jabs Nana Addo

A former deputy national organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Jibril says Ghana is heading towards danger over the increasing number of scandals recorded under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The young politician says the scandals under the NPP have taken over the airwaves and television channels in Ghana when we could have devoted time discussing other issues.

He said the president has failed woefully in dealing with the scandals as he promised Ghanaians.

He urged Ghanaians to rise and speak against these scandals before we regret it later.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said Ghanaians did not expect the NPP to be doing this because ‘’as we speak, we are recording a scandal in a day’’.

Mahdi Jibril said ‘’the president promised to protect the public purse, he told us he did not come to public office to enrich himself. We have the PPA saga, the NYA brouhaha and the others and yet the president went to Takoradi to engage in a concert party by saying he has done well in fighting corruption. The best film I have watched in my entire life is the address President Akufo-Addo delivered at the Ghana Bar Association Conference on Monday.’’

‘’Nana claims he is not a clearing agent, is he a freight forwarder? He cleared appointees who have been described as corrupt but he does not want to be tagged as a clearing agent. He is a clearing agent and will continue to be a clearing agent if he fails to sanction his corrupt appointees,’’ he added.

Mahdi Jibril said one of the difficult decisions taken by former President Mahama was to sanction his appointees for corruption including the prosecution and jailing of Abuga Pele.

‘’This is what the NDC has done for Ghanaians. Even with these actions, Mahama was tagged as corrupt,’’ he told Kwabena Agyapong, the host.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

