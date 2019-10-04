We cannot compromise the standard of law school, although we need more access-Lawyers

Private legal practitioner Benjamin Takyi Antiedu has called for all forms of bottlenecks preventing the expansion of education in Ghana to be removed.

He said despite efforts to ensure quality, there should be the opportunity, for access to allow people to apply to study at the professional level.

In an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the lawyer said access at the lower level, which is the LLB was there.

However, at the professional level, access was limited.

He suggested a system where the General Legal Council could develop a standard for existing accredited state universities to run professional courses.

He was however quick to add that the situation currently at play was the autonomous nature of these universities.

Lawyer Boakye said the situation makes it difficult to regulate them.

”There is a little conflict there that we must all sit down and look at,” he added.

On his part, lawyer Kwabena Boakye said the Council has taken steps to maintain the standard of the legal profession in Ghana, hence cannot compromise on it.

He said for a lecturer to teach at the Ghana School of Law, he or she must have practised for 10 years.

He was explicitly responding to the issue of the recent mass failure that has hit the law school.

The necessity to have lecturers with 10 years of practice to teach at the law school he perceived makes it challenging to allow every accredited institution to run professional courses.

Law lecturers he added are people with high moral integrity.

”The standard is so high to the extent that if you are not careful and you open it up, the standard may fall. A lawyer with good standing but without moral uprightness is a danger to society,” he said.

He revealed aside giving a law student the knowledge in law, he or she is prepared to be morally upright. So the General Legal Council fears that if we open it up, we might not get quality lecturers to train the lawyers.

This situation he suggested could breed good lawyers on the law but morally bankrupt and create problems.

But commenting on the lawyer to population ration, he argued that access must be expanded to close the gap.

He stressed that ”we a duty to ensure that the lawyers we train in this country are of high quality and morally upright. But we should also give access but it should not be on a whole scale.”

”We can balance both interests by ensuring quality and also increasing access to a lot of Ghanaians.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

