We cannot allow aimless Mahama & his visionless NDC lead Ghana again-NPP

The Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Techiman North constituency Atta Acka Snr. has described former President John Dramani Mahama aimless and visionless leader.

He said the former president and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), failed to deliver on their promises to Ghanaians, mismanaged the economy, embezzled state funds hence should not be allowed to rule again.

Ghanaians he said will have the shock of their lives should Mr. Mahama and his visionless NDC returns to power in 2020.

He slammed Mr. John Mahama for claiming the one-village-one-dam policy was an idea initiated by the NDC.

According to Atta Acka, NDC as a political party is aimless and has nothing good for Ghanaians.

Reacting to the comments, the Communication Officer of the NDC at Techiman North, Mr. Adom Johnson said the NPP will surely lose the 2020 polls because Ghanaians have realised they were deceived into voting for the incompetent president.

He charged the NPP to continue with uncompleted projects by Mr. Mahama

By: R5ashid Obodai Provencal.

