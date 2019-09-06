We are now recording one-day-one-scandal, we must kick it out-Gane

An independent candidate seeking to contest the 2020 presidential race, Marricke Kofi Gane, has called on Ghanaians to reject the one-day-one scandal by President Akufo-Addo before it leads to the severe economic crisis.

The finance-managing consultant and author Marricke Kofi Gane said Ghanaians are witnessing an unprecedented scandal in the history of Ghana, a situation that calls for immediate attention and solution.

He was also quick to add that the scandals have been a major threat t5o Ghana over the past 15 years.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

He was responding to a question on why he decided to contest the presidential race.

‘’Over the past 15 years, we have witnessed one scandal after one scandal. We are witnessing the embezzlement of state resources daily. No week has passed in the past 10 years at least without a scandal. If you are a Ghanaian, then you have to be worried. I am disturbed that is why I have decided to step in and change the narrative. People have to rise and do things differently if they have the power to do so,’’ he added.

The scandals he posited were not limited at the presidency across the various stages of our national life.

He has also admonished Ghanaians to desist from the act of voting for only political parties when we have independent-minded persons who can manage the country better than the incompetent political parties.

He was worried the situation has become an entrenched position where one is expected to belong to the two major political parties before he/she is elected into a political office.

‘’That is one of the things I want to change. I feel I am capable and with the right mindset and ethics to lead this process,’’ he added.

Ghana he said was far behind hence the need to close the gap by trusting in his capabilities to transform the country.

He was emphatic the two major political parties have failed Ghanaians.

On former President Mahama he said, ‘’he has done some good things but if you measure, on the whole, I don’t know where we have moved from.’’

He made some remarks about Nana Addo saying Ghanaians must assess the performances of the two parties over the past 27 years and determine whether they are satisfied.

He admits Ghana’s educational system and economy need radical policy innovations to create new opportunities by releasing the full potential of the country’s human resource adding that “the solution to development, lies in the youthful population, if well-equipped, motivated and then directed”.

