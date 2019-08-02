WA UDS Campus name after lase SD Dombo

The University for Business and Integrated Development has been renamed S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies.

This was after the house passed passed the University for Business and Integrated Development Studies Bill 2018.

Despite opposition from the Minority, the Majority had their way.

The passage of the Bill will transform the existing campus of University of Development Studies (UDS) campus in Wa into a fully-fledged university.

The Wa and Navorongo campuses of UDS were recently made autonomous through an Executive Instrument.

The university’s new name is after Simon Diedong Dombo, who was a Ghanaian politician, teacher and king who belonged to the United Party (UP) tradition, of which the New Patriotic Party has its roots.

He was also one of the founders of the Northern People’s Party that subsequently merged with the United Party after a ban on parties formed along ethnic lines.

He died on March 19, 1998.

