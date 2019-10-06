VP Bawumia Presents Awards To 2019 Most Outstanding Teachers

It was a clean sweep for Ghana’s female teachers as three teachers swept all the awards on offer at the 2019 edition of the Ghana Teacher Prize ceremony held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi on Saturday 5th October, 2019.

Sabina Dosu of St Dominic’s R/C JHS, Akwatia in the Denkyembuor District of the Eastern Region won the ultimate prize as Most Outstanding Teacher, and for her meritorious services to the nation, received a cheque of Ghs180,000 for the construction of a 3 bedroom house and other assorted items.

Philippa Darko of State Experimental School, Kumasi was adjudged 1st Runner UP and drove away a brand new 4×4 pickup vehicle, and not to be outdone, Christiana Koperebarah Yeyeh of the Yumba Special School for the Intellectually Disabled, Tamale, drove away a brand new salon car as 2nd Runner Up.

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was Guest of Honour, reiterated Government’s desire to resource and improve all aspects of the lives of teachers, especially in light of Ghana’s growing population and increased numbers seeking literacy.

“The reintroduction of the Teacher Trainees Allowance as a form of motivation in building this noble profession, and the introduction of the teacher professionalism process which will give our teachers the global recognition they deserve, are all strategic efforts made by the NPP government to elevate the status-quo of the Ghanaian teacher,” he stated.

Vice President Bawumia lauded the nation-building contribution of teachers, noting,

“It is often said that ‘if you can read, thank a teacher.’ That is indeed true. But let me add this: ‘if you can think, thank a teacher’. I say this because our teachers do not just teach us to read and to do multiplication tables. They challenge and inspire us, help us to explore and maximize our abilities and talents, and bring out the potential in us.

“Indeed, beyond the classroom, teachers are the pillar of many of our communities, doubling up in times past as the chief letter writer, the letter reader, the interpreter, the catechist and the counselor whose words carry their weight in gold.

“I salute our gallant teachers, who in many instances work under challenging conditions. This nation is grateful, and we will not forget you. We must, and will, continue to strive to make your lives better and more dignified.”

He challenged teachers to work harder and compete on a global scale, recalling that for the first time, Ghana had a representative as part of the top fifty finalists of the Global Teacher Prize coming from the Basic School in the person of Mr. Robert Gariba.

“This is a clear demonstration of the fact that our decision to realign the Best Teacher Awards with the Global Teacher Prize has borne ample fruit, and I look forward not only to Ghana making an appearance at future global shortlists of the prize, but clinching the ultimate prize.”

The 2019 Ghana Teacher Prize was under the theme “Young Teachers: The Future Of The Profession”.

