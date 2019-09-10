Voter Exhibition in Bia East & West postponed due to late arrival of materials

The nationwide voter exhibition exercise which started today (Tuesday), could start as planned in the Bia West and East constituencies due to the late arrival of exhibition materials.

Rainbow Radio’s Sir Joe in a report said the exercise could not start today due to late arrival of materials from Western North Regional capital Sefwi wiawso.

According to him, the materials arrived around 1:00 pm, abd due to that both Bia West and East would start the exercise on Wednesday September 11, 2019.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), the weeklong exercise is meant to clean the register ahead of the upcoming referendum on the participation of political parties in district-level elections.

It would also serve as an opportunity for about 17 million registered voters to authenticate their details in the register.

Speaking to Frontline host Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Madam Sylvia Annor, the Head of Public Relations encouraged registered voters to take advantage of the exercise to authenticate their details.

She added the exercise will also be rid of the register of unqualified persons from the register.

The EC she noted will open all 30,702 polling centres across the country for registered voters to check their details.

Madam Annor said Ghanaians must assist the EC to clean the register by raising objections for the names of unqualified persons to be removed.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

