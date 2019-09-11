Voter Exhibition: Dome Kwabenya residents express anger over slow pace of exercise

The exhibition exercise which started on Tuesday has been faced some challenges in some centres including the late start of the exercise.

The eight-day exercise, which is meant to clean the register ahead of the upcoming referendum on the participation of political parties in district level elections, will be an opportunity for the about 17 million registered voters to authenticate their details in the register.

It will also be a means to rid the register of unqualified people who got registered between 2012 and this year.

Director of Operations at the EC, Dr. Bossman Asare at a press conference on Monday explained that “Basically, the exhibition exercise is to allow for prospective voters to verify if their details, such as names, sex and age, were properly captured during the registration exercise and make requests for amendments or insertions when necessary.’’

