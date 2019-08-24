Vote for candidates willing & ready to serve-Mahama to NDC delegates

Former President John Dramani Mahama and presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has admonished delegates of the party to select the best of candidates in the party’s primaries.

According to him, the delegates must select someone willing to serve and represent the interest if the people as well as help the NDC wrestle power from the ruling NPP.

He also prayed for an incident free polls.

He said: “It’s decision day, and I wish all our comrades contesting to represent our great party in the 2020 parliamentary elections the best of luck.

To you our dear Delegates, the power is in your hands. Let’s select the best candidates who are ready and willing to serve you and your communities, work for you and campaign with you to wrestle power from the NPP in 2020.

Vote for the best candidates and I pray for an incident free election.

Best of luck.”

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary primaries is being held in 157 constituencies across the country.

524 aspirants have been cleared to contest in the polls come Saturday, August 24, 2019.

The party also says it has put on hold elections at the Asawase and Ellembelle constituencies as well as three other constituencies due to petitions by some of the aspirants.

Meanwhile, there will be no election in 39 constituencies where incumbent Members of Parliaments (MPs) and aspirants are contesting unopposed.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

