Volta Regional Minister ‘threatening’ 5 DCEs to resign

Information reaching Rainbowradioonline.com has it that some five District Chief Executives (DCEs) have been forced to resign from their positions.

The website has also gathered that the Volta Regional Minister, Mr. Archibald Lesta is behind the action and has been mounting pressure on the DCEs (names withheld) to resign.

Our sources revealed barring any last-minute changes, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development would release an official notice this week in that regard.

The five, according to the source would lose their jobs for varied reasons.

Although not confirmed, some of the reasons given include procurement breaches and medical.

However, the affected persons the source disclosed have all denied any wrongdoing.

It has also been revealed that the DCEs have expressed dissatisfaction at the threats they have constantly received from the Minister to resign or have themselves to blame.

We further gathered that although a compilation was currently ongoing and yet, the Minister has asked the DCEs to resign with immediate effect.

The various district affected includes Ho central, Kpando, Municipal and Afadzato South.

The major question some persons have asked following the action of the Minister is whether he has the power for asking people appointed by the President of the Republic to resign

Our information indicates that he wants to put his favorites in those offices

By: Rainbowradiooline.com

