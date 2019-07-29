Victory 2020 for NDC is assured but we must protect the ballot-Director of Elections

Director of Elections for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has said the party will leave no stone unturned in protecting the ballot in the upcoming 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr. Ankrah was speaking in Tamale Saturday, July 27, to open a three-day retreat to educate and empower Directors of Elections of the opposition party.

The retreat was under the theme: “Repositioning the Election Directorate Strategically for the 2020 Elections”.

The retreat will expose the participants to scientific knowledge and approach on elections management to prepare them towards the 2020 elections.

According to him, the signs of victory 2020 are clear that the NDC is coming back in 2020.

He said the NPP has failed Ghanaians and the upcoming polls will serve as a rescue mission to rescue Ghanaians from the hardships caused by the Nana Addo led government.

‘’The 2020 election is a rescue mission. We have to rescue this country from the hands of the NPP [and] Nana Addo. The signs are clear that the NDC is coming back in 2020.’’

However, for that to happen, the people of Ghana will go and vote for us. But if we are not able to protect the ballot then work done is zero. So in 2016, we did not lock our door properly…2020 we will lock our door properly…and we shall ensure that we are not cheated again.”