Verify information on policies before making pronouncements-Minister to Religious bodies

Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Premepeh has appealed to faith-based organizations such as the Christian Council, Muslim Associations and other bodies to verify information from official sources before vilifying authorities.

At a press briefing on the controversial Comprehensive Sexual Education policy that was reportedly being considered as a subject in basic schools on Tuesday, the Minister bemoaned the attacks on government by some faith-based organizations without verifying from the Ministry.

The Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Pentecostal Council, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference and the Office of the National Chief Imam have all waged war against the CSE describing it as a satanic and evil agenda that must be dropped.

But the Minister assured Ghanaians and the religious bodies that government had not approved CSE for basic schools.

He said ‘’we appeal to the general public and all faith-based organizations to exercise restraint and verify facts on official government policy before making public pronouncements. The nation should rest assured that the government and the ministry will not compromise our societal values in the delivery of quality education.’’

He said the 152,000 teachers who were recently trained for the new curriculum were not trained to teach CSE.

“Teacher resource packs developed for teachers to enable them teach the new school curriculum (KG-P6) does not include CSE,” the Minister added.

He said there were faith-based organisations on both the Ghana Education Service (GES) and NaCCA governing councils to help ensure that the curriculum is aligned with “our values as a nation.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

