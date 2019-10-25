Veep Joins Chiefs & People of Manya Krobo to celebrate Ngmayem Festival

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday joined His Royal Majesty, Nene Sakite II, Chiefs and People of Manya Krobo to celebrate the Ngmayem Festival.

The Vice President reaffirmed President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to supporting the efforts of our traditional leaders in maintaining and promoting the cultural values of Ghana both at home and abroad.

He indicated that Lower Manya Krobo municipality is benefiting from a number of government flagship programmes, which is making life better for the people. More than 2,500 farmers in the municipality have been supplied with quantities of inputs at a very subsidized cost under the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.

The municipality is also benefiting from the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme. Under this programme, 32,000 mango seedlings have been raised and distributed to farmers.

The municipality has again been selected to participate in a special poultry programme. This is expected to boost poultry production in the country to reduce the over dependence on imported chicken.

The Assembly has been selected among some 25 Municipalities in the country to benefit from a One Hundred Million United States Dollars (US$100,000,000.00) Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).

Under the programme, the Agormanya market would be redeveloped into a modern market with 300 lockable stores, 2,500 sheds, a police station, a crèche, and a banking hall.

He urged the people of Manya Krobo to continue supporting Government to fulfil its promises.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

