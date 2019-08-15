Veep commissions fertilizer manufacturing company under 1D1F

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has under the One-district One-factory programme, commissioned Glofert Limited, a wholly-owned Ghanaian company, which is the largest fertilizer blending factory in Ghana at Asuboi in the Eastern region.

Glofert Limited has an ultra modern fertilizer blending plant with the capacity to produce 2,400 metric tonnes of fertilizer per day to improve crop production and ensure food security in Ghana.

With Glofert, Ghana can now produce all the blended fertiliser it needs domestically so he urged the Ministry for Food and Agriculture, Cocobod and other stakeholders to henceforth purchase fertiliser from domestic sources in order to support local businesses and save the nation valuable foreign exchange.

According to the Vice President, the 1D1F is an initiative very close to the heart of this government and will work with the private sector as partners in order to transform the Ghanaian economy through Agriculture and to revamp the industrial sector to achieve the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

He said the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver on its promise to create a viable, self-sustaining economy.

He indicated that one of the means by which this can be achieved is through modern industrialization and to reduce our dependence on the outside world through imports to produce our own food.

