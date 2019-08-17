Veep commends Asiedu Nketiah for graduating with MSc in Defence

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on has commended Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known in political circles as ‘General Mosquito’ for graduating with a Master’s degree in Defence and International Politics from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony as a Special Guest, Vice President Bawumia, said it was positive for the former legislator of Wenchi to have graduated from the school.

His commendation however came with hilarious comments, which brought the whole auditorium into a state of laughter

Dr Bawumia remarked: “One of our graduands today, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah… he is known as ‘General Mosquito’, and also the General Secretary of the NDC.

“Am told when he came into this institution, he left all his “ntua…tua” behind the gate.

“As I shook his hands, I was wondering whether the physical training and exercises had added any more muscles to his…but it appears, it did not…am told he did not come here for the physical muscles…but came here to beef up the intellectual capacity of the NDC…and also enhance his case of being selected as running mate”.

On a more serious note, Dr Bawumia congratulated Mr Asiedu Nketiah for completing the course and his determination to acquire more knowledge, saying; “It shows that it’s never too late to acquire knowledge and I believe that you have done very well “.

In all, 67 officers, comprising middle class and senior level military officers and civilians received Master’s degree in MSc Defence and International Politics.

Forty of the graduands were from the Ghana Armed Forces and 27 were allied students from sister African countries and other security services, industry and Civil Service.

Major Isaac Boako of the Ghana Armed Forces was adjudged the Overall Best Graduating Student.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

