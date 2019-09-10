Vaccination against Polio Type Two begins in Accra Wednesday 11th

The Ghana Health Service will from Wednesday 11 to Saturday 14 September 2019 begin the immunization of all Children under five years in Accra against the polio virus.

The exercise follows the detection of a circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus type 2 (cVDPV2) at an environmental surveillance site in Agbogbloshie.

This came to light during a meeting between officials of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Metro Public Health Emergency Response Team (PHERT) in Accra.

Head of Accra Metro Health Directorate, Dr Esi Therson-Cofie, during the meeting stressed the need to embark on the immunization exercise to prevent children from contracting the virus.

“Currently we are planning on mass immunization of children from 0-5 years in the entire region,” he said adding that, all is being done to prevent the virus from spreading.

She urged parents to get their children prepared for the exercise and admonished Assemblymen in the Metropolis to make it their responsibility to get all children vaccinated against the Polio virus.

The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah in a remark entreated all parents, guardians, head teachers and teachers to comply with this directives.

He appealed to the public to report any child below age 5 to the nearest health facility when the child develops sudden weakness in the arms or legs.

“I therefore appeal to the general public to be observant and report any child who suddenly develops weakness in the body especially the arms and legs. It could be a sign of Polio,” he appealed.

Polio is an infectious disease caused by Poliovirus. It can spread through contaminated water or food and multiply in the intestine, the nervous system causing paralysis.

