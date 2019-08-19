Used clothes importers have benefited immensely from reductions in taxes & import duties-PRO

The Ghana Used Clothing Dealers has commended the government for the reduction in import duties.

A spokesperson for the association, Mr. Joy Obiri Yeboah told Kwabena Agyapong that the members of the association have benefitted immensely from the reduction.

He said second-hand dealers called on the government to reduce high taxes in the country.

The traders had claimed that the taxes had rendered most of them jobless since they could no longer purchase the imported clothing.

The imposition of the high taxes had created a number of problems in their homes.

But the ruling government listened to us and reduced the taxes.

The move has helped members to bounce back to business.

He is recounted how some of them were out of business to the point where only a few of them were able to import goods into the country.

“President Akufo-Addo introduces an unprecedented reduction for used clothes importers. We have benefited immensely from the move and grateful as we are, we have to come out and tell Ghanaians that the reduction has helped us. As I speak, a container imported has a reduction of import duty to the tune of GHc10,000. We are grateful to this government.”

“There is no Ghanaian who has not used or wore used clothing before. The members are now happy and back in business because of the tax measures by government.”

He was reacting to a meeting they had with Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

In its first budget statement and economic policy, the government, in 2017, abolished what it called nuisance taxes, which included the 17.5 percent Value Added Tax and National Health Insurance Levy (VAT/NHIL) on financial services; 17.5 per cent VAT/NHIL on selected imported medicines; 17.5 per cent VAT/NHIL on domestic airline tickets and five per cent VAT/NHIL on real estate sales.

It also abolished duty on the importation of spare parts and the one percent special import levy introduced in July 2013 and charged on the cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value of some specified goods.

Again, VAT/NHIL for traders was reduced from 17.5 per cent to a three per cent flat rate; the Special Petroleum Tax went down from 17.5 per cent to 15 per cent; the National Electrification Scheme Levy was reduced from five per cent to three per cent, with the Public Lighting Levy being slashed from five per cent to three percent.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

