US Speaker Nancy Pelosi lays wreath at Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

The Speaker of the House of Representatives in the United States, Ms Nancy Pelosi, on Monday afternoon laid a wreath at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra on behalf of the government and people of US and signed the book of condolence.

She arrived at the museum with a Congressional delegation and was welcomed by the Director of the memorial park, Alhaji Abubakari Issah Osman.

She walked towards the statue of Dr Nkrumah and and together with the delegation laid a wreath.

After a brief interaction and photo taking, she walked into the mausoleum which is housing the remains of Dr Nkrumah and his wife Fathia and signed the book of condolence.

After that she visited the museum which also houses the personal effects and publications of Dr Nkrumah.

Source: Graphic Online